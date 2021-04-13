Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $276.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day moving average is $294.55. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $128.03 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

