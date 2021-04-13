Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $4,830,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.88. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

