Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $6,782,280 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

