Paragon Advisors LLC Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 13.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

