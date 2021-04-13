Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $249.02 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $251.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

