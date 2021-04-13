Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $887.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $829.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $558.61 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

