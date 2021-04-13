Paragon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,944,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Datadog by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $5,354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,014.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00. Insiders have sold 1,961,325 shares of company stock valued at $189,862,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

