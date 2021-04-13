Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,593.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,959.69 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $517.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,533.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,544.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

