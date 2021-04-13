Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

