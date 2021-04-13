Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,371 shares of company stock worth $10,460,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

AVLR opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

