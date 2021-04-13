Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of -295.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

