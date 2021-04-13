Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 10,607 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

EDV stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

