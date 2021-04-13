Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 23,502 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.