Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Shares of MA stock opened at $379.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

