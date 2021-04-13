Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Futu accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Futu by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.86 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $204.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

