Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $425.58

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.58 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 483.80 ($6.32). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 475.80 ($6.22), with a volume of 231,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 425.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.