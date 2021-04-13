Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRGNF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
