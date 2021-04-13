Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRGNF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

