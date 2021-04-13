Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Raised to $11.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

PGRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 1,293,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Paramount Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,734,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

