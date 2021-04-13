Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.67

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as high as C$22.53. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.20, with a volume of 304,663 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXT. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.27.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.0668264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

