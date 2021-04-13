Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $41.35 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $41.35 million and $217.28 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00050527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

