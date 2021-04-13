Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.17

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $14.08. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 54,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

