Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $352.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.90 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $366.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

