Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.29. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

