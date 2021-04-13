ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,708.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4,708.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,431.37 or 0.99872950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00125106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

