PARSIQ Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003676 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $257.50 million and $7.80 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070818 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

