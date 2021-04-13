Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

