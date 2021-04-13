Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 220088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

