Patron (PAT) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Patron has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $12,458.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

