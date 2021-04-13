Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.