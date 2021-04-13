Paul Jean Severino Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,374. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

