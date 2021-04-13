Paul John Schlauch Sells 49,999 Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,497.93.
Shares of REEMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,613. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
