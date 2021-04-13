Paul John Schlauch Sells 49,999 Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,497.93.

Shares of REEMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,613. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

