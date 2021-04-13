Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102.45 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $922.78 million and $102.45 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 921,945,851 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

