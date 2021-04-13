Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. 1,767,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

