Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. 1,767,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.