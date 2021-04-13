Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $96.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. Paychex has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

