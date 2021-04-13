PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.67. 181,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $321.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.