Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,425. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paysafe stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

