Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Paysafe stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,425. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.65.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
