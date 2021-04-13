Paytomat (PTI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,702.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $256,012.82 and approximately $8,702.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.