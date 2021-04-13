Peercoin Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Peercoin has a market cap of $26.72 million and approximately $166,580.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,878,639 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

