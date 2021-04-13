Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.20. 210,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,738. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,732.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,724 shares of company stock worth $45,283,528. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

