Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 364.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,156 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

