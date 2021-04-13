Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 35,300 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,310.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,866.97.

Shares of PTF traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The company has a market cap of C$59.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

