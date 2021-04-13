Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 35,300 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,310.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,866.97.
Shares of PTF traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The company has a market cap of C$59.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.
About Pender Growth Fund
