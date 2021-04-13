PENG Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PENG has a market cap of $495,393.91 and approximately $44.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004257 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $655.03 or 0.01039730 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014727 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,112,333 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,643,970 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

