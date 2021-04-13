PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 14,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares worth $17,538,210. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

