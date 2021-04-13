Penta Reaches Market Cap of $32.90 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $32.90 million and $673,954.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

