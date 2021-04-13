Peony Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,325.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,416,133 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

