Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $662.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

