Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Shares Up 4.9%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

