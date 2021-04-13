People’s United Financial’s (PBCT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 386,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,590. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

