pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 178.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $601.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00675952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.08 or 0.99737565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.00866965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.